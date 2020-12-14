United Regional, North Texas State Hospital to receive 975 doses of COVID-19 vaccine during week one of distribution

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional and the North Texas State Hospital are expected to receive 975 doses each of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This comes after the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on December 11.

This will be the first of vaccines during week one of the “COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation” and officials are not exactly sure when they will arrive.

