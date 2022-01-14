United Regional official says steady rise in hospitalizations ‘tight but manageable’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the number of Wichita County residents being hospitalized for COVID-19 rising steadily for several days, a United Regional Health Care spokesperson said they are not yet at the point of having to reduce their normal complement of services.

However, if the numbers continue rising, that ability will likely be compromised.

URHC Marketing and Coordinator Patrick Johnston said the staffing right now is “tight but manageable”.

Johnston said they have contingency and crisis plans in place, which, if needed, include limiting certain services, such as canceling elective services.

URHC has already limited visitation for COVID-19 patients only, from two visitors a day to only one per day now.

Visitation hours for these patients remain 1 to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

The staffing situation got a small boost on Monday, January 10, with the arrival of 25 nurses and one respiratory therapist from the state for at least 30 days.