United Regional officials provide resources for staff struggling mentally

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a dangerous toll on the mental health of front-line health care workers, according to a new survey conducted by Mental Health America.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase at a record-breaking speed, some hospitals have become overwhelmed. But it’s not always the physical effects that do the most damage.

“Some days are better than others,” United Regional ER Nurse Manager Heather Bailey said. “Stresses at home stresses at work kind of pile up. It’s one of those that you worry about your family, you worry about your friends, you worry about your kids, you worry about your community, everybody, it kind of piles up.”

Bailey said this past year more staff have come to her looking for a mental break.

“We have had increased people reaching out for just somebody to talk to and reaching out to somebody to talk to has really helped them,” Bailey said.

That is why Vice President of Organizational Development Kristi Faulkner and staff got to work and found some creative ideas to help struggling staff members.

“We’ve expanded our employee assistance program and so it’s an outside resource, it’s confidential, it’s free of charge not only to our employees but to their family members as well,” Faulkner said. “It basically provides counseling, in person, over the phone, virtual, text messages.”

United Regional also has a pastoral care department that offers virtual support groups. They have a respite room for staff to take a quick mental break, but one idea had an immediate impact and put a smile on so many faces.

“Every time a COVID patient is discharged, meaning they fully recovered and they are going home, we play music overhead in celebration of that moment,” Faulkner said.

The song of choice is something you’ve probably heard from the classic movie, “Rocky.”

Even though times are tough right now, with support and the resources United Regional provides, Bailey and her staff can keep coming back to work to save lives.

“We became nurses for a reason,” Bailey said. “We became nurses because we like to help people when they are in need, take care of others when they are sick or injured and knowing we made a difference in somebody’s life.”