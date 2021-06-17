United Regional officials warn of heat strokes due to summer temperatures

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’ve been outside at all this week, you can already tell the Texas summer temperatures are here.

In six of the last seven days, we’ve seen temperatures at 95 or higher along with several days of feels like temperatures being over 100. AMR has also responded to a few calls of reported heat strokes this week.

Jeremy Woodward is United Regionals’ Sports Medicine Head Athletic Trainer and he said people need to already be taking necessary steps to stay safe.

“The biggest thing is staying hydrated, knowing what your limitations are, and also knowing if you have any medical history that may pre-expose you to heatstroke,” Woodward said. “If you are on certain medications, they may affect your body’s ability to dissipate heat.”

Don’t forget your furry friends either, Woodward said you need to make sure they have water, check the ground when you take them for a walk and if it’s too hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet. Also, try to keep them inside and out of the heat as much as possible.