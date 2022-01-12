United Regional opening additional COVID-19 testing site, expanding hours

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Health Care System today announced they will be temporarily expanding COVID-19 testing hours and opening an additional COVID-19 testing site in Wichita Falls.

Beginning January 12, drive-thru testing hours at the Barnett Road Medical Building tent will be:

Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Beginning Tuesday, January 18, drive-thru testing will be available at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center, 111 N Burnett St., Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Testing sites are for testing only. Patients will not be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

An appointment is not required, however officials encourage scheduling an appointment due to high demand in order to save time.

All test results can be accessed using MyChart.

Parents needing access to their child’s medical record and results must request proxy access through your MyChart account, if they haven’t already done so.

You can request this form here or by visiting United Regional’s COVID-19 webpage.

Due to Texas state law, parents may have limited access to their minor child’s MyChart record. If parents cannot see their child’s test results, please click Menu > PROXY COVID-19 to view them.

If you have questions or need help, call (940) 764-HELP (4357).