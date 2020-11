United Regional places additional precautions for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional will be adding additional precautions to its facilities to help combat COVID-19.

In a post on Facebook, United Regional Hospital stated”the health and safety of our community remains to be our top priority. COVID-19 has enhanced our already intensive safety efforts. When entering our facilities, you will see additional precautions, including rigorous cleaning processes as well as.”

• Limited visitors and access points.

• All patients, visitors, employees, and physicians who come into our buildings are screened via temperature and questionnaire for potential COVID symptoms/exposure.

• Cohorting of COVID (and possible COVID) patients within dedicated units or areas, with dedicated nursing staff.

• Increased intensity of disinfection throughout facilities.

• Infection prevention experts guiding our efforts.