United Regional provides update on looming vaccine mandate deadline

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the current vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more employees suspended pending further court review, many have wondered about the status of the vaccine mandate issued by one of Wichita Falls’ largest employers.

Patrick Johnston, United Regional Marketing and Communications Coordinator clarified that although the OSHA ETS has been suspended, the CMS Interim Final Rule still applies to United Regional.

The CMS Interim Final Rule, which applies to Medicare and Medicaid-certified providers, includes United Regional.

Despite large groups protesting the vaccine mandate, Johnston said approximately 93% of the over 2,000 employees at United Regional are already vaccinated or have an approved exemption.

Johnston also said the effective date of the mandate has been adjusted to December 5, 2021.

The full statement from Johnston can be found below:

Although some states are attempting to stop (or at least pause) the CMS mandate, that has not yet occurred. As a reminder, United Regional decided to require the vaccine for all staff before any governmental mandates were announced, and we continue to believe that it is the right thing to do for those who entrust us with their care. However, to align with the mandate, we have adjusted our effective date from December 1 to December 5. At this time, approximately 93% of our staff are vaccinated or have an approved exemption. We will continue moving forward confidently fulfilling our role, responsibility, and privilege as the healthcare leader for our community. — Statement from Patrick Johnston, United Regional Marketing and Communications Coordinator

Prior to the federal vaccine mandate of employers with 100 or more employees, Gov. Abbott issued an executive order preventing any vaccine or mask mandate.