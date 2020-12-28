United Regional reaches agreement with UnitedHealthcare, local retirees keep access to URHCS

Some retired employees in the Wichita Falls area will not have to find a new place for healthcare.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Some retired employees in the Wichita Falls area will not have to find a new place for healthcare.

UnitedHealthcare has finalized an agreement with United Regional Health Care System that ensures TRS-Care Medicare Advantage participants will continue to receive care at the system’s hospital and at the Physician Group on Barnett Road.

In October, the Teacher’s Retirement System of Texas and the Employees Retirement System of Texas awarded Medicare Advantage plan contracts to an insurance company United Regional is not in-service with.

United Regional will now accept TRS-Care Medicare Advantage participants.

The agreement takes effect on January 15.

Until then, participants can still receive care at the system on an out-of-network basis at the same level of benefits.