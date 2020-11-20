United Regional receives new infusion therapy treatment for COVID-19

After another large increase in new coronavirus tests, new data shows the rate of Texans testing positive has dropped to the lowest percentage since June.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional has recently received a limited allocation of Bamlanivimab, a new form of infusion therapy for mild to moderate COVID-19 positive non-hospitalized patients.

While the effectiveness of the drug is not yet fully validated, some studies have shown that it may help reduce the risk of possible hospitalization or Emergency Department visits in certain high-risk patients.

Therefore, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the treatment. The authorization applies to patients who meet a defined set of criteria, and patients must have a physician order for the treatment. Once this initial allocation is exhausted, we do not know when additional allocations will be available, according to officials with United Regional.

