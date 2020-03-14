Breaking News
Wichita Falls cancels St. Patrick’s Day Festival
United Regional releases statement after coronavirus rumors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional releases statement after rumors surfaced of someone testing positive for COVID-19.

Although United Regional does not actually perform the test for COVID-19, we work with the local health department and have collected less than five specimens, per their screening and testing protocols. No tests have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 at this point.

While “quarantine” is a common term for separating well people to see if they become ill, United Regional places patients in “isolation.” The process of isolation is used frequently to minimize potential contact in the case of such contagious illness as chickenpox, measles, influenza, etc. Just because a patient is in isolation does not mean they are COVID-19 suspected.

Our top priority is the safety of our patients, visitors, staff and community. We will keep you informed if a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified. Beyond that, and for your convenience, we will send an update to our media outlets at 10 a.m. each morning.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston

