United Regional responds to Gov. Abbott’s executive order on vaccine mandates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional has issued a statement after Governor Abbott’s new executive order on vaccine mandates.

“In light of today’s announcement from Governor Abbott, we are in the process of evaluating the Executive Order to better understand its implications. Our decision to require all staff to be fully vaccinated was thoughtfully considered and based on scientific data. We continue to believe that it is our moral and ethical obligation to those who entrust us with their care.” United Regional

Monday, Governor Abbott issued an executive order stopping any entity in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or consumers.

On Sept. 8, United Regional gave employees and medical staff members till November 1 to shown confirmation of being fully vaccinated or will not be allowed to work.

About a week later, a petition was started against the vaccination mandate.

A peaceful protest was held outside of United Regional in support of health care workers who oppose the vaccine mandate.