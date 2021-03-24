United Regional scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional officials said they are scheduling appointments for a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday, March 26, at Sikes Senter Mall.

Officials said they will administer vaccines by appointment only.

Any person 50-years-old or older and any person 16-years-old or over with at least one health condition that increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, may get the vaccine this week. School and childcare personnel are also eligible for the vaccine.

Those wanting the vaccine can verify their eligibility and schedule an appointment by clicking here. Those who are ages 16 and 17 have to call 940-217-2554 to schedule their appointment.