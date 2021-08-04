United Regional sees uptick in hospitalized patients

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With COVID cases drastically rising in the area, officials with United Regional say they are seeing an increase of hospitalized patients as well.

CEO Phyllis Cowling says at the beginning of July the hospital was seeing about 5 covid patients a day. Right now they are at 34 patients in the COVID unit. Cowling says that number is better than the hospital’s intake at the end of December when it housed 118 patients.

And, the vaccine has shown it lessens the chances of hospitalization in break-through cases.

“We don’t anticipate seeing the numbers that we saw during the winter. But are we working to make sure we’re prepared for whatever comes our way? Yes, absolutely,” Cowling said

Cowling also says the hospital is not currently mandating their employees get vaccinated but they are in the process of looking at different options and strongly encouraging employees to get the vaccine.