United Regional sends letters to patients about information breach

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional officials began mailing out letters Wednesday to patients potentially affected by an information breach in July 2019.

According to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnson, “an unauthorized individual gained access to a United Regional employee email account.”

United Regional officials began an investigation and on Dec. 20, Johnston states information could have been accessed as a result of the incident.

Johnston stated less than 2,000 patients were affected by the breach.

United Regional has also prepared the following statement about the incident: