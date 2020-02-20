United Regional sends letters to patients about information breach

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional officials began mailing out letters Wednesday to patients potentially affected by an information breach in July 2019.
According to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnson, “an unauthorized individual gained access to a United Regional employee email account.”
United Regional officials began an investigation and on Dec. 20, Johnston states information could have been accessed as a result of the incident.
Johnston stated less than 2,000 patients were affected by the breach.
United Regional has also prepared the following statement about the incident:
“United Regional Health Care System values the confidentiality and security of our patients’ information. We take our responsibility to protect this information very seriously, and remain vigilant and proactive in keeping it safe and secure. While there is no indication that patient information was actually viewed by the unauthorized individual or misused in any way, we sincerely apologize to those who may have been impacted. In light of ever-evolving threats such as this, United Regional continually evaluates and modifies our practices to ensure the highest level of security.”United Regional Healthcare System