United Regional staff gives back through Meals on Wheels

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another round of community champions stepped up to the plate this morning to help pack meals for Meals on Wheels clients.

Members of United Regional’s Healthcare staff packed vehicles with food.

Meals on Wheels continue to deliver weekly meals to clients as a way to limit contact but still ensure their clients are well taken care of especially during this time.

“I think everybody should take the opportunity to volunteer, to give some of their time, to give some of their talents, to give some of their treasures just to help great organizations to help our community,” United Regional Director of Radiology and Outpatient Diagnostic Services Steve Sims said.

In many cases, Meals on Wheels clients are in isolation, so ensuring they are supported is of utmost importance, now more than ever.

If you would like to volunteer with Meals on Wheels, follow this link.

