United Regional still to allow visitors during COVID-19

After another large increase in new coronavirus tests, new data shows the rate of Texans testing positive has dropped to the lowest percentage since June.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While other local hospitals are implementing a no visitor policy due to the increase of COVID-19 patients United Regional is continuing to allow visitors.

In a statement from United Regional the hospital recognized the benefits of allowing visitors during the pandemic. “United Regional recognizes that, under usual circumstances, having a loved one at the bedside helps provide support and comfort, which aids in the healing process. While circumstances are anything but “usual” right now, we still feel it is best to allow our patients to have one adult (18 years or older) caregiver or visitor at a time.

We continue to not allow visitors for patients in isolation who are COVID-suspected or COVID-positive unless the patient is a minor.

All visitors are required to wear cloth face coverings, and United Regional continues to actively screen for temperature and potential COVID symptoms or exposure.