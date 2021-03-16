United Regional to begin expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to more community members

Elective surgeries have returned and United Regional has specific protocol before a patient makes it to the operating room.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Regional Tuesday announced they will soon open vaccination appointments to all community members who are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under state law.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston said United Regional will open up these additional appointments on a first come, first served basis for those who qualify.

Individuals must have appointments for the vaccines, and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Community members can periodically check their website to verify their current eligibility and availability of COVID-19 vaccines.

