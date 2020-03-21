1  of  3
United Regional to begin virtual doctor appointments, curbside collection

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional Physician Group is another local entity that is doing their part to slow the spread of the coronavirus. United Regional has decided to conduct health screenings before people enter the clinic.

They will also be doing curbside registration and curbside collection for patients that have a physician or provider order. United Regional also had a doctor answer questions to try to dispel any rumors or myths about the coronavirus.

“At this point, everybody in our community has to assume everybody has the coronavirus. We have to kind of assume that,” United Regional Physician Group family medicine physician Dr. Jeffrey Swanson said. “Unfortunately, the virus again does not necessarily present itself for a couple of days once you’ve been infected. So a person unknowingly can walk around the community feeling fine but actually be spreading the virus.”

United Regional currently has one patient that has tested positive for the coronavirus, but United Regional has two floors dedicated to coronavirus patients if cases increase. Their curbside collection service will likely be available next week.

