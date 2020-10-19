United Regional to hold press conference Monday on COVID-19 updates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional will host a press conference at 4 p.m. on Monday with Phyllis Cowling, President, and CEO of United Regional Health Care System; Dr. Daunne Peters, President of the United Regional Medical Staff; Lou Kreidler, Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District; and Dr. Robert McBroom, local health authority on infectious diseases.

The group will have brief comments regarding Wichita County’s weekend COVID-19 update, United Regional’s capacity, a plea from the medical community to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and what precautions the community should be taking.

KFDX will be streaming live on Facebook and Texomashomepage.com.