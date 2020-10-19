United Regional to hold press conference Monday on COVID-19 updates

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
United Regional Medical Center2

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional will host a press conference at 4 p.m. on Monday with Phyllis Cowling, President, and CEO of United Regional Health Care System; Dr. Daunne Peters, President of the United Regional Medical Staff; Lou Kreidler, Director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District; and Dr. Robert McBroom, local health authority on infectious diseases.

The group will have brief comments regarding Wichita County’s weekend COVID-19 update, United Regional’s capacity, a plea from the medical community to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously, and what precautions the community should be taking.

KFDX will be streaming live on Facebook and Texomashomepage.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News