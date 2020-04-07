United Regional to offer curbside registration to patients with scheduled appointments

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, United Regional has announced curbside registration for patients with scheduled appointments.

This curbside service will begin Tuesday, April 7 in the main parking lot of the Bridwell Tower.

According to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston, the curbside registration service is for patients with scheduled appointments with the hospital of radiology, wound care, infusion, trauma clinic, pre- admit and outpatient pulmonary studies.

Patients will be instructed to park at the Bridwell Tower main parking lot and call from their cell phones upon arrival. Then each patient will receive a call back when the health care team is ready for them.

Johnston said this process will help with social distancing by limiting the number of patients in the guest seating areas.

Johnston said patients without cell phones or scheduled appointments can still check in through the information desk and register as usual.