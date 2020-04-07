1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm one new COVID-19 cases, total now 48 WF Boys and Girls Club to close all locations due to COVID-19 concerns Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co. since Friday, total up to 41
1  of  19
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

United Regional to offer curbside registration to patients with scheduled appointments

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
United Regional

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— To continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19, United Regional has announced curbside registration for patients with scheduled appointments.

This curbside service will begin Tuesday, April 7 in the main parking lot of the Bridwell Tower.

According to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston, the curbside registration service is for patients with scheduled appointments with the hospital of radiology, wound care, infusion, trauma clinic, pre- admit and outpatient pulmonary studies.

Patients will be instructed to park at the Bridwell Tower main parking lot and call from their cell phones upon arrival. Then each patient will receive a call back when the health care team is ready for them.

Johnston said this process will help with social distancing by limiting the number of patients in the guest seating areas.

Johnston said patients without cell phones or scheduled appointments can still check in through the information desk and register as usual.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News