United Regional to provide tent service for possible increase in patients amid coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional will install a tent near the emergency department to prepare for a possible increase in patient traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston, the tent will be set up on Tuesday, March 31, adjacent to the emergency department, and provide an extension of facilities in perpetration of an increase in patients.

Johnston said the emergency department volumes are currently lower than normal, but the tent will allow emergency staff to perform drills and develop a system for patients with COVID-19 symptoms to be screened and treated without entering the main building.