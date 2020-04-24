1  of  5
United Regional to resume elective surgeries April 29

Local News
United Regional Medical Center2

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional officials announced Friday that elective surgeries, cardiology procedures and interventional imaging procedures will resume Wednesday, April 29.

According to a press release from Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston, if officials see a rise in COVID-19 patients or a decline in supplies for personal protective equipment, they will “immediately decrease the number of elective surgeries/procedures performed.”

Johnston also stated United Regional has put measures in place to protect all patients in their care, and they will maintain these safety measures as they increase the number of elective surgeries and procedures.

Those elements include:

  • Limited access/screening process. We have limited visitors/personal caregivers to one per patient (except, for example, in end-of-life situations); COVID (and possible COVID) patients may not have visitors. All patients, visitors, employees and physicians who come into our buildings are screened via temperature and questionnaire for potential COVID symptoms/exposure.
  • Cohorting of COVID (and possible COVID) patients. These patients are appropriately isolated within dedicated units, with dedicated nursing staff. These units are restricted as to entry, with enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE) and exposure prevention processes in place. Likewise, the Emergency Department, and other locations such as CarePlus, have established procedures for segregating and protecting patients from potential exposures when possible COVID patients present to our facility.
  • Intensity of disinfection throughout facilities. We are always attentive to infection prevention processes, and we are currently super-focused in doing so. To further conserve disinfection supplies (and concentrate those supplies to patient and public areas), we have a number of employees working from home.
  • Infection prevention experts guiding our efforts. We are in constant communication with our infection prevention team – a group of highly-trained, informed, and engaged professionals who are contributing their expertise to decisions and actions, as well as answering questions as they arise.

