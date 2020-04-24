United Regional to resume elective surgeries April 29

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional officials announced Friday that elective surgeries, cardiology procedures and interventional imaging procedures will resume Wednesday, April 29.

According to a press release from Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston, if officials see a rise in COVID-19 patients or a decline in supplies for personal protective equipment, they will “immediately decrease the number of elective surgeries/procedures performed.”

Johnston also stated United Regional has put measures in place to protect all patients in their care, and they will maintain these safety measures as they increase the number of elective surgeries and procedures.

Those elements include: