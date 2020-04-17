United Regional to sterilize N95 masks for use in worst-case scenario

Using equipment similar to that used to sterilize surgical instruments, United Regional will be joining other healthcare systems across the country in sterilizing N95 masks.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Using equipment similar to that used to sterilize surgical instruments, United Regional will be joining other healthcare systems across the country in sterilizing N95 masks.

Director of Surgical and Diagnostic Services, Anne Dabovich said this is just for a worst case scenario.

Even with a global shortage officials are confident in the personal protective equipment they have available, but they are trying to be very proactive and look at all the ways to expand their PPE.

“It uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide and low temp and it just helps us extend the life of that PPE,” Dabovich said.

Dabovich said the sterilization process takes 45 minutes.

Also, this process has been tested and approved for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.