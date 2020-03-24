United Regional: updated visitor policy effective March 25

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— United Regional modified its visitor policy regarding the hospital emergency department, URPG Clinics, and CarePlus Walk-in clinic.

According to Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston, United Regional will continue to modify its visitor policy as the pandemic evolves, and continue to make changes to protect the health of patients, visitors, staff, and community to prevent the potential spread of Coronavirus.

The following changes will go into effect Wednesday, March 25:

Visiting Schedule: hospital visitation hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

URPG Clinic hours: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CarePlus Walk-in Clinic hours: Barnett Road Medical Building: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. o Burkburnett: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What You Need to Know Before Visiting:

Designated entry points to the hospital will be at United Regional’s Bridwell Tower and Emergency Department.

There are two designated entry points at the Barnett road Medical Building: Entrance A (near CarePlus Walk-in Clinic) and Entrance C (at Family Medicine).

One entry point at other URPG Clinic locations: All visitors (including outpatients, vendors and contractors) will go through a brief screening process to include a temperature check and questions re: symptoms, travel history and potential exposure.

Screening Process: Visitors cleared through the screening process will receive a color-coded wristband, which must be worn and visible throughout the hospital and clinics.

System-wide visitation: visitation will be limited to one adult (18 years or older) visitor per patient, per day.

ALL patients in the Emergency Department: visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient, per day.

ALL patients in isolation: visitation will be limited to one adult (18 years or older) visitor per patient, per day.

Visitors of patients in isolation: will be required to wear personal protective equipment and will not be permitted to visit public areas (i.e., Dining Room, guest seating areas, etc.).

Any visitors: (unless seeking medical attention): who are sick or do not meet screening criteria will be asked to leave the facility and instructed on how to seek medical attention (i.e., by conducting a virtual visit through MyChart; visiting the CarePlus Walk-in Clinic at 4327 Barnett Road, Entry A; or calling their health care provider).

Age restrictions: do not apply to visitors 18 and under who’re present in the Emergency Department or CarePlus (as the patient or with a patient).

There will be very limited case-by-case exceptions to this policy (regarding number of visitors) for areas such as Pediatrics and Labor & Delivery and for such situations as end-of-life care.

Please know, United Regional is committed to our patients, visitors, staff and community. We are working diligently to ensure the highest level of health, and health care, for all. Thank you for your cooperation during this time, and thank you for entrusting us with the care of your loved ones. Marketing and Communications Coordinator Patrick Johnston

