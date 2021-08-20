United Regional updates COVID hospitalizations, provides vaccination status

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Regional updated their COVID-19 hospitalizations numbers on Friday, August 20, 2021.

There are currently 74 patients hospitalized at United Regional 19 of which are in critical care.

United Regional also provided vaccination status of those hospitalized, of the 74 patients hospitalized 10 are vaccinated leaving the remaining 64 patients unvaccinated. They also posted that of the 19 that are in critical care one is vaccinated leaving the remaining 18 patients unvaccinated.

Also in the infographic that was provided by United Regional listed that since July 1, 2021, they have had 216 COVID admissions 28 were vaccinated leaving the remaining 188 unvaccinated or 87 percent of the hospitalized COVID patients have been unvaccinated.