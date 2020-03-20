United Regional updates modified visitors policy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — In a press release Friday morning United Regional said it will continue to modify its visitor policy as the pandemic evolves, to further protect the health of their patients, visitors, staff, and community and to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Visiting Schedule

Hospital visitation hours: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. URPG Clinic hours: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CarePlus Walk-in Clinic hours: Barnett Road Medical Building: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Burkburnett: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



What You Need to Know Before Visiting

Designated entry points to the Hospital will be at United Regional’s Bridwell Tower and Emergency Department. There is one designated entry point at each of our URPG Clinics, including URPG CarePlus Walk-in Clinic.

All visitors (including outpatients, vendors and contractors) will go through a brief screening process to include a temperature check and questions re: symptoms, travel history and potential exposure.

Those cleared through the screening process will receive a color-coded wristband, which must be worn and visible throughout the hospital and clinics.

Visitation will be limited to two adult (18 years or older) visitors per patient, per day.

For all patients in the Emergency Department, visitation will be limited to one visitor per patient, per day.

For all patients in isolation, visitation will be limited to one adult (18 years or older) visitor per patient, per day.

Visitors of patients in isolation will be required to wear personal protective equipment and will not be permitted to visit public areas (i.e., Dining Room, guest seating areas, etc.).

Any visitors (unless seeking medical attention) who are sick or do not meet screening criteria will be asked to leave the facility and instructed on how to seek medical attention (i.e., by conducting a virtual visit through MyChart; visiting the CarePlus Walk-in Clinic at 4327 Barnett Road, Entry A; or calling their health care provider).

Age restrictions do not apply to visitors 18 and under who present in the Emergency Department or CarePlus (as the patient or with a patient).

There will be very limited case-by-case exceptions to this policy (regarding number of visitors) for areas such as Pediatrics and Labor & Delivery and for such situations as end-of-life care.