WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Wichita Falls welcomed the first baby of the new year shortly after it began.

Baby Mateo Izaguirre Aguilar was born at 1:33 a.m. on January 1, 2024, at United Regional in Wichita Falls. Mateo was born just shy of 8 pounds at 7 pounds and 15 ounces and was 22 inches long.

“We are very excited to start the new year off with our sweet baby boy,” his parents Leslie Aguilar and Guy Izaguirre told United Regional staff.

United Regional gifted the newborn and family with gifts and a car seat was donated by

Children’s Miracle Network.

Help us welcome Mateo and congratulate his parents Leslie Aguilar and Guy Izaguirre!