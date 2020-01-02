United Regional welcomes first baby of the decade

Jessica Zamora is ringing in the new year with her baby boy Sabastian.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One Texoman family gets to celebrate the new year with a new member of their family, and they welcomed in a baby boy.

The first baby born at United Regional in 2020 and this decade came into the world just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Sabastian Zamora is less than one-day-old and he’s already soaking up the spotlight.

Jessica Zamora is ringing in the new year with her baby boy.

“It was a long hard labor but since he’s been here, it’s been pretty joyful,” Sabastian’s mother Jessica Zamora said.

At 5 pounds 9 ounces, the little guy heads home soon to two big brothers ages 1- and 2-years-old.

His due date was Jan. 10, but Sabastian made a special arrival at 7:47 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

“I was surprised when they told me that cause me and this other person we were neck to neck and then I gave birth before her and I’m like ‘Oh, okay, yay,” Zamora said.

However, Zamora didn’t have too much time to think about winning this race.

“At first, it was my water broke and then the little things they did to help and then the Pitocin and then it was like ‘you’re about to have a baby in less than five minutes,'” Zamora said.

United Regional added onto the excitement of a newborn by gifting Zamora a new car seat and baby items.

“That’s really helpful,” Zamora said.

Although giving birth is no easy task, Zamora said when she looks at Sabastian, she knows it was worth it.

“All the pain and stuff I went through it’s worth it,” Zamora said.

The newborn, born first now joins a special list of New Year’s Day babies and an even narrower list as the first Wichita Falls baby of the decade.

Baby Sabastian and Zamora are doing well.

Zamora said after three times visiting labor and delivery, her New Year’s baby was the most difficult birth.