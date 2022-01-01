United Regional welcomes first baby of the New Year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The staff at United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls welcomed the first baby of 2022.

Her name is Ruby Reid Clark. She was born on January 1, 2022, at 12:52 a.m., weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

New mom Tana Harkrider said Ruby was very eager to be the first baby of the year, so much so that she came into the work three weeks early.

United Regional said it is proud to welcome the first child of 2022 to Wichita Falls, and they wish the family well as they begin their life with Ruby.