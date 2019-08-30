United Regional’s security manager recognized for cooperation with Nat’l Guard

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The security manager at United Regional is being recognized for how he treats his reservist’s employees.

Steve Beggs is a former Wichita Falls police officer for 25 years before becoming the security manager in 2011. Beggs was presented the patriot award that reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide-range of measures.

“Military service is important to our country, to the safety of our country and it’s also important that we hire veterans,” Beggs said. “Because of the situations that they have sometimes they come back, different things go on in their lives and they need a place to call home.”

The award was presented to Beggs by the employer support of the guard and reserve and to receive this award, Beggs was nominated by one of his employees.

“The member had written a statement, a narrative about the supervisor and his employer about this great support that they’ve given him so that he can juggle not only his personal life, but his military life and his employment life here,” ESGR Northern Texas Representative Ron Soejotl said.

Patrol Officer Daniel Boone is in the Texas Army National Guard and decided to nominate Beggs after he allowed him to go and help with Hurricane Harvey victims without any questions.

“When I was first called out before the governor could generate documents or orders I got a WARNO saying ‘hey this is the situation, this is what’s going to happen,’ Boone said. “I told him the situation and he said get down there and do what you have to do.”

Beggs said it was an easy decision for him.

“When people who are in dire straits and situations like that,” Beggs said. “They look for somebody to come in and make the place safe and help. If they had the opportunity to do that then that’s what allowed me to do that.”

Boone said he believes they were able to save thousands of people all because Beggs allowed him to go and help make their mission successful. The National Guard has many members, in fact, it is second only to the U.S. Army in terms of the number of members.