WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Family announced Thursday afternoon that Wichita Falls would be getting a new United Supermarket at an intersection familiar to many residents.

United Supermarkets will be opening a new location in what used to be Albertsons and then Cash Savers at the corner of Kemp and Southwest Parkway.

In December of 2021, it was confirmed that United had leased the old Cash Saver building.

During the announcement, it was not indicated that this location would be a Market Street style store.

According to reps from United the store is set to open in 2023.