United Supermarket donates over 5,000 pounds of apples to WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Wichita Falls Area Food Bank got a tasty surprise this morning as United Supermarkets and Market Street donated over 5,000 pounds of apples!

This is all part of United Supermarkets and Market Street’s “Take a Bite out of Hunger” program.

In the last ten years, the United family has donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples to fed more than 100,000 families. WF Area Food Bank CEO said that during this time, they couldn’t have asked for a better donation

“A lot of the folks in our community, can’t afford luxury items such as produce so these apples will go a long way and feeding the families in need in our community,” Nickens said.

While the food bank did receive help today, during the pandemic they have seen an increase in families looking for meals and are still in need of donations.



If you would like to help feed local families in our community details on how you make a difference click here.