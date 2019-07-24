United Supermarket employees celebrate 40 years of employment

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Texomans are celebrating a combined 80 years with United Supermarkets.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the past 40 years is the feeling these two men get when they walk through the doors of United Supermarkets every single day.

Picture this, the year is 1979, a record-breaking tornado just ravaged parts of Wichita Falls, and 16-year old, Mitch Vietenheimer, and 19-year-old, Bryan Alexander, are just starting a new job at United Supermarkets.

“I started right after the ’79 tornado. Started at the little Southwest Parkway United which was next to K-Mart back then,” Alexander said.

Little did Alexander or Vietenheimer know, what started as just a small job as a teen would turn into a career.

“It seems like the song, don’t blink. You know you blink and look up and it been forty years and it’s just gone by really fast now that you think about it,” Vietenheimer said.

Vietenheimer is now the store director and Alexander is his assistant store director, and quite a few things have changed in the past 40 years.

“When I first started they were using a Garvey Marker, which is the ink one and then we went to the paper labels and then we went to the scanners,” Vietenheimer said.

Something that both Vietenheimer and Alexander agree that family atmosphere is what has kept them going all these years.

“Wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do, and as I started and as it got going along, the family and everybody was just so family-oriented and it was just hard to leave,” Vietenheimer said.

“Talk about family, united is my second family they’re just like family and that’s really the main reason. They’re good to their people, good to their management team from the top down,” Alexander said.

Both said they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon, continuing to bring smiles to customers each and every day.

A luncheon was held at the country club to celebrate the 40-year mark for both men. They even had the CEO of united supermarkets fly in to attend.