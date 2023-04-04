WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls residents shouldn’t have to wait much longer for a new option for grocery shopping.

The sign is up at the new United Supermarket location in the old Cash Saver and Albertson’s building located at Southwest Parkway and Kemp.

The grand opening is planned before the end of this Spring, but no official date has been set.

A United Family spokesperson said progress has been hindered as many construction projects have been hit by supply chain issues.

One hiring event was held in February and dozens of new employees are training in other stores in preparation for the opening.

The Cash Saver closed in January 2019 and the building remained vacant until the work began for the new United. Before then, the building had been Alberson’s for many years.

The new store will feature a full-service pharmacy, in-store bakery, and streetside pickup and delivery for your groceries among many other services.