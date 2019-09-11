United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — United Supermarkets will donate $30,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Vernon.

United Supermarkets is gifting the Boys & Girls Club of Vernon with a donation of $30,000 for the purchase of two new gym floors.

The new flooring, which will total 20,000 square feet, will replace the current vinyl and allow more than 200 children to participate in daily activities in both gyms.

In 2018, the Boys & Girls Club of Vernon’s basketball program hosted 380 participants in various games. In addition to the regular activities, the two gyms also hosted clinics for basketball, volleyball, wrestling and cheerleading.

“United Supermarkets is privileged to present a gift that will help to enhance an environment dedicated to the care and cultivation of children for years to come,” Mark Yowell, regional vice president of The United Family said.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon is overjoyed to be able to partner with The United Family to be able to renovate our gym facilities in honor of one of our longtime supporters, Mrs. Doris Snell,” Sarah Hernandez Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Vernon said. “The impact of this donation will help us to continue to provide great futures for the youth we serve in a better capacity and accomplish our mission of helping to create productive, caring and responsible citizens in our community.”

The check presentation will take place Friday, September 13, at the Vernon homecoming football game.