United Supermarkets implementing new policies to help combat COVID-19

LUBBOCK (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday morning The United Family of stores announced that it would be taking new measures to help combat COVID-19 in their stores.

Starting later this week, customer counts will be limited to less than 20 percent of the store’s occupancy rate.

When possible, customers will enter through one door and exit through a different door.

Grocery aisles will be marked for one-way traffic to improve social distancing, using floor decals to indicate the direction of traffic flow.

“Smart Shopping” signage will remind customers of best practices on their trip to the grocery store.

Stores have added plexi-glass panels at check stands, pharmacy lanes and deli counters to provide a barrier between the guest and employees.

Floor decals have been placed in all areas customers might wait in line to mark six–feet of social distancing.

New health assessment screening measures have been implemented for employees prior to clocking in for the workday.

Sanitation teams are working constantly throughout the day cleaning and sanitizing frequently touched surfaces such as grocery carts, door handles, checkout pin pads and such.

Cashiers are prompted every 30 minutes to sanitize their check stands and are given time to wash their hands at least every hour. Hand sanitizer is available at every register.

Employees have can wear masks and gloves if they choose. Employees electing to wear gloves must wash their hands and continue to sanitize their gloves throughout the day.