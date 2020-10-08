United Supermarkets, Market Street selling at-home COVID-19 test kits, starting Oct. 12

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Supermarkets and Market Street will begin selling at-home COVID-19 test kits to customers, starting Monday, Oct. 12.

The test kit is a partnership between United Supermarkets and Market Street parent company, United Family, and Phosphorus Diagnostics.

In a press release, Tim Purser, United Family Director of Pharmacy, said, “Some of the advantages of these at-home testing kits include no appointments, no lines and best of all, no uncomfortable nasal swab.”

Though the process of getting an at-home test is not like getting any other item at the grocery store.

Customers who want to purchase an at-home test kit must complete the following steps, according to the press release:

Visit scheduletest.com to complete a medical questionnaire and request a test.

A United Family pharmacist will authenticate the information, review and order the test

Next, the customer will be contacted about payment and get a notification that the test kit is ready. Guests may pick up the test kit or have it delivered/shipped to their address

Then, guests will complete the sample collection and send it to the lab with the prepaid shipping envelope

Within 72 hours or less, the guest will receive their results

The press release also states United Family will not be able to bill insurance for the test so customers will have to pay out-of-pocket for the test; however, guests can get reimbursements from their insurance companies by sending a receipt of their purchase.

As for a price, the United Family press release did not indicate how much the company will charge for the test.