United Supermarkets, Market Street to donate 5,680 pounds of apples to WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL)— United Supermarkets and Market Street are celebrating a decade of giving to the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program with the delivery of 5,680 pounds of apples to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank on Tuesday, April 21, at 9:00 a.m.

The longest-running retail partner in the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program. The United Family has donated more than 500,000 pounds of apples and fed more than 100,000 families in the 10 years of participation.

This donation marks a continuing commitment by The United Family as one of the original partners of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ program, sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington. FirstFruits created the program to help feed the underserved while bringing attention to the problem of food insecurity in the United States.