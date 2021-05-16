United Supermarkets offer all 3 COVID-19 vaccines

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In response to the adolescent vaccine approval, the United Family has the Pfizer vaccine available.

The grocery store chain’s pharmacies will also have all vaccines available for appointments. Those seeking doses can call ahead for a scheduled appointment or just walk in.

Officials say they have seen an influx of guests recently, including children, happy to receive the vaccine.

“We have seen an influx of children. I feel like for the most part the parents that are coming in they’ve done their research. They’re excited to get their kid vaccinated. We’re on the road to seeing us help curve the pandemic by getting their children vaccinated,” United Market Street clinical pharmacist Brittany Rushing said.

