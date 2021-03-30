United Supermarkets to host two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Supermarkets Tuesday announced they will host two vaccination clinics in Wichita Falls during the first two days of April.

The clinics will take place at Heritage Assembly of God, located at 2216 Southwest Parkway, on Thursday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as on Friday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine at the clinic are encouraged to visit the scheduling page on United’s website.

Those without internet access are urged to call (866) 277-2843 to make an appointment.

The clinic will offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow.

Those wishing to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.

Officials with United Supermarkets reported their pharmacies have already administered more than 69,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

Please find the press release from United Supermarkets below: