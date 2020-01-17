United to donate 1,000 pairs of socks to Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to Wichita Falls Faith Mission following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative.

The donation will take place on Tuesday, January 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located at 4516 Jacksboro Highway.

From October through December of 2019, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

About The United Family

In its 104th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico.

A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC.

For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.