United to donate 1,000 pairs of socks to Faith Mission

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FAITH MISSION.00_00_03_18.Still001_1498187256733.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The United Family will donate 1,000 pairs of socks to Wichita Falls Faith Mission following its ‘Pears for Pairs’ initiative.

The donation will take place on Tuesday, January 21 at 2:30 p.m. at the United Supermarkets located at 4516 Jacksboro Highway.

From October through December of 2019, for each purchase of Rainier Fruit pears, a portion of the proceeds went to purchasing socks to donate to organizations that support the homeless community.

Thanks to United Family guests and Rainier Fruit, a total of 5,000 pairs of socks will be donated to charitable organizations in Amarillo, Midland/Odessa, Lubbock, Abilene and Wichita Falls.

About The United Family

United Supermarket_328294596511483312

In its 104th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico.

A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics.

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC.

For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News