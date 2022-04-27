WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with United Supermarkets are set to make an announcement that involves “future plans” in Wichita Falls.

United Supermarkets officials said they will gather with officials from the City of Wichita Falls and other community representatives for a brief press conference.

The announcement will take place on Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. at 2720 Southwest Parkway, the former location of Cash Saver and Albertsons.

Texoma’s Homepage learned the building had been leased by United Supermarkets in December 2021.

The property has been vacant since Cash Saver closed in January 2019.

The announcement and press conference is closed to the public.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.