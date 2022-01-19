Units respond to roll-over wreck involving tanker truck hauling cornflour

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD and WFFD responded to a roll-over wreck involving a tanker truck Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 9:40 a.m. that a tanker truck had flipped over on its side in front of the Flying J located on Jacksboro Highway.

Officials with WFPD said the truck was turning into the parking lot of the Flying J when a pipe broke off from the truck and caught the asphalt, pole vaulting the truck onto its side.











The truck was carrying cornflour and officials confirmed that speed was not a factor in the wreck.

Officials on the scene confirmed that the driver was able to get out of the truck and only had minor cuts on his hands. The driver was not transported for medical attention.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we gather more information.