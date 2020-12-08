University Kiwanis Club in need of donations to meet goal for new playground

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls is moving forward with plans to break ground on a new playground specifically designed for kids ages 2 to 5 next week.

In September, the club entered the National Legacy of Play playground competition for $25,000 worth of playground equipment.

However, they didn’t make the finals, but fundraising continued, and now the club said it’s raised nearly all of the money needed to cover the playground’s $210,000 price tag, but it still needs community support to cover the remaining costs.

“We are short about $23,000 and of course that $23,000 is matched by that $50,000 matching grant so 27 secures $27,000 of it so an additional 23 will secure the other $23,000 of it. And so we are really excited about it and the club will borrow if we don’t get that other money needed because we are committed to this playground. It’s really needed,” University Kiwanis Club President, Mary Rhodes said.

If you’d like to help, the club is still accepting donations but said with or without the needed money, they will break ground next Wednesday at the playground’s location along Southwest Parkway.

To find out how you can donate, contact the University Kiwanis Club of Wichita Falls by clicking here.