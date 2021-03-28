University Kiwanis Club keeps Pancake Festival streak alive with drive-thru event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — March 27 marked the 65th annual University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival that was turned into a drive-thru event this year.

Despite the major change the club had to make to this year’s pancake festival, organizers say the community rallied around making the event successful. The club sold four hundred orders of the traditional pancake mix and sausages they would generally serve at the in-person event.

“It’s not gonna be like the pancake festival but at least we’ll have our streak going,” University Kiwanis Club President Mary Rhoads said.

“Since they’re having to cook them themselves this year maybe they’ll appreciate us a lot more next year when we have the regular festival.”

The University Kiwanis Club also dedicated its new playground and there were many children that played on it.

There was also an easter egg basket giveaway sponsored by the club as well.

There is usually an easter egg hunt at Lucy Park, but the club turned it into a giveaway because of COVID precautions.