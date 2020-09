The University Kiwanis Club announced they didn’t make the finals in the Legacy of Play contest but they aren’t letting this stop them from moving forward with breaking ground on a playground.

The organization said they were very close to winning and placed in 11th with 107 votes.

Although they didn’t make the cut, they said they appreciate the help and support during the competition.

They will keep everyone updated as they move forward with their playground project.