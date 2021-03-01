University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival sales lag as deadline approaches

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Thursday, March 4 deadline to order pancakes and sausage from the University Kiwanas Club is fast approaching.

Proceeds go to the club’s new playground that is partially built and several other organizations that the club sponsors.

Although most of the new playground is built, officials say they are still around $10,000 away from paying it off. That’s why they are calling on the community to order their pancake mix and sausage.

“Sales are lagging quite frankly. We need the community to get behind us,” UKC Vice President Kerry Graham said.

The University Kiwanis Club transitioned its annual pancake festival from the usual in-person event to a do-it-yourself event where orders can be placed in advance due to the pandemic.

This event would traditionally bring thousands of people every year but officials say the orders are not coming in at that same magnitude.

“A lot of people are apprehensive. ‘Well am I gonna be busy that day? I can’t come and pick up’ but that’s why we’re suggesting call a friend, agree to split an order, just be creative amongst yourselves to help us in this. We really need the support,” Graham said.

The money earned from the festival goes to finishing the club’s new playground which officials say will take around 10 thousand dollars to finish. But just getting the playground built is an accomplishment of its own.

“A lot of our club members have worked tirelessly on this playground equipment. They’ve gotten grants from a lot of people that have helped us locally with our club and outside of our club. And this is a major improvement,” Graham said.

Along with the playground, the club supports several youth organizations around Wichita Falls including key clubs at several WFISD schools. This is why officials are asking residents to support the organization that supports them back.

“Culmination of a lot of years, 65 years or so of Kiwanians past and present that have made this happen. And the community support has been fabulous over the whole 65 years,” UKC Immediate Past President John Rhoads said.

Officials say they hope to continue serving the community with projects like the playground and that they will be back in person in 2022.

Order your pancake mix and sausage here or to just donate to the University Kiwanis Club here.

Recipients can pick up their order on March 27 after the club’s playground dedication.