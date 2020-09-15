University Kiwanis Club seeks community support for new playground expansion

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—While we’re experiencing this amazing weather, it may be that time to get the kids out of the house and to the park!

A local organization is looking to expand a well-known park right here in Wichita Falls, but they can’t do it without the help of the community.

Its been a while since kids have seen or played on anything new out here at Kiwanis Park, this well-known playground was installed about 15-years ago, and now organizers with the University Kiwanis Club decided it might be time for a new one and for a new age group.

“We need a playground for little kids in Wichita Falls, there is not a playground for little kids in Wichita Falls at this time for two to five-year-old children,” Kiwanis Club President, Mary Rhoads said.

This is why the Kiwanis Club has entered a major contest to help with the costs of its $200,000 dollar playground.

“This is a national playground competition sponsored by the Kiwanis International all over the United States,” Rhoads said.

Here’s how it works, if the Wichita Falls Kiwanis Club can get enough votes to make it into the top-ten, then make it through the top-ten to number one they will win $25,000 to go towards the playground. Something that grandparent Sallye Jones would love to see.

“This park is amazing, it could be updated because it’s quite old and these kids need a place to play especially because of social isolation,” Jones said.

The park would consist of several new attractions like a zipline, and even a section where kids who don’t do well with socializing can hang out among other amenities.



Rhoads said something like this is crucial for kids at such a young age.

“If they’re exploring, they’re climbing, they’re enjoying the outdoors, they’re prone to keep that throughout their lives, children need to run around,” Rhoads said.

Keeping an active and healthy lifestyle that could benefit them in the future more ways than one.

Voting ends at noon on September 27, so you still have plenty of time to get your votes in, if you would like to submit your vote, click here.