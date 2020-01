WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 64th annual University Kiwanis Club Pancake Festival was a sweet success.

With more than 400 volunteers, folks served hotcakes and side sausages to thousands of Texomans.

The funds raised during 12 hours of service help support the Kiwanis Club and nearly 15 local non-profits.

We bring you the sights and sounds from the JS Bridwell Agricultural Center.