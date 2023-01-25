WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Going on 67 years now, the University Kiwanis Club’s Annual Pancake Festival has become a long-standing tradition for several families in Texoma, and this year officials with the Kiwanis Club have a huge goal in mind when it comes to ticket sales. They announced today they are hoping to sell more than 10-thousand tickets, and members of the club are confident those in our community and surrounding areas will step up and help them meet that goal.

If you were raised in Wichita Falls then chances are you’ve been to the pancake festival, an event that has stood the test of time even making it through the pandemic.

“I think its because of what the club does, we are focused on young children priority one, always have been and they are the future and we like to help the kids grow,” Pancake Festival Chair, John Rhoads said.

Rhoads said all the money made from the event goes right back into the club’s mission of helping in the development of our youth here in Wichita Falls and said if that’s not enough to convince you to attend then maybe the atmosphere will.

“Number one it’s a tradition, number two it’s fun, number three the pancakes are usually pretty good and number four you get to see people you’ve only seen once a year so a lot of people come there and just say hey I haven’t seen you since the last pancake festival,” Rhoads said.

Rhoads said not only do the families that attend play a huge part in the event but it’s the volunteers which make this event happen each and every year.

“Volunteers are the backbone when I started 32 years ago we had about 60 members and we pretty well could’ve put the show on by ourselves but as it has grown and our membership has declined we depend heavily on volunteers, Sheppard Air Force Base has been fabulous with helping us over the years,” Rhoads said.

And with roughly 150 volunteers already signed up with more expected, Rhoads is hoping for the largest turnout yet, setting the bar high for next year.

The 67th Annual Pancake Festival is this Saturday from 6 am to 6 pm at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center. You can purchase tickets at the door or at any United Supermarkets or on the University Kiwanis Club’s website, click here.